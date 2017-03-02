Sources: Longtime Muskogee Realtor Dead, Wife Wounded

A Muskogee realtor is dead and his wife wounded Thursday morning, March 2, 2017, according to Muskogee Now. The website reports Marcia Ross called 911 around 6:45 a.m. from their home in the 2600 block of South 67th Street East, saying she had been shot.

When police arrived at the house, they found her husband Dan Ross dead. The 69-year-old man appeared to have been shot by a handgun, the website states.

Sheriff Rob Frazier told Muskogee Now that they are investigating the scene, treating it as a homicide and shooting with intent to kill.

The home showed no signs of forced entry, the website states. Marcia Ross is expected to survive, Sheriff Frazier said.