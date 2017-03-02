Henryetta Physical Therapist Accused Of Targeting Teenage Girls

A Glenpool man was arrested Thursday, March 2, 2017, on a complaint of soliciting a minor to perform lewd acts.

An arrest report states Richard Jay Johns II, 32, is a physical therapist who used his job as a means of targeting teenage girls inappropriately.

Johns practices physical therapy at Physical Therapy Central in Henryetta, records show.

The affidavit says Johns met the girls at his physical therapy clinic because they were patients of his; but, it says he didn't send the messages from there, rather, from his home in Glenpool after hours.

Johns had nothing to say as he was arrested by a joint task force.

The affidavit says one girl told investigators the way Johns massaged her under her panties, near her privates, during one session while making eye contact with her made her uncomfortable.

She says he later contacted her on Snapchat saying things like, "I made you weak in the knees, haha." Just imagining working on you more, LOL."

She says he asked her for pictures then sent her one of him wearing only boxers, then, one of his privates.

Matt Dunn, Homeland Security Investigations, said, "Even these apps that say they delete the photo or video or post in 10-15 seconds never prevents an individual from capturing that, who sees it, in some form or fashion."

People who own shops near PT Central on Main Street were sad to hear about the arrest.

"He seemed like a nice guy, but, the way things are these days, it's hard to trust anybody," Jeff Webster said.

Investigators say a 17-year-old girl told them she never felt uncomfortable at her therapy sessions but did in a Snapchat conversation when Johns told her he was home lounging in his underwear and invited her over, then, sent her a picture of himself in boxers on the couch.

Investigators say they collected evidence from Snapchat and Johns admitted what he'd done.

Johns has a wife and two small children.

Even though Homeland Security helped investigate, it will be prosecuted in Tulsa County, not federal court.

Casey Roebuck of the Tulsa County Sheriff's Office said investigators believe there may be additional victims.