Union Women's Soccer Seeking Third Straight Title

TULSA, Oklahoma -

The philosophy behind one of the most successful soccer programs in the country may shock you.

"We can't control winning,” said Union head coach Brian Elliott.

What?

“The culture's changed so much and put such an emphasis on winning,” he stated. “To have nine-year-old kids out there trying to win games, the development part of it is taken away."

In a refreshingly honest about-face from convention, Elliot keeps his Union High team's focus elsewhere.

“A safe place for girls' hearts to thrive, environment of unity and demand excellence,” he stated.

OU commit Paige Hobart added, "It takes off all the pressure. Without that pressure, you just get to settle down and have fun."

Now, don't be mistaken; winning may not be the "focus" at Union but the team is plenty competitive, and they like to win. In fact, the Redskins haven't lost in more than two years and are looking for a third straight state title.

"We are very, very competitive,” Elliott stated.

Union ended last year with an awarded national championship and started the year ranked No. 1 in the country by USA Today, hefty expectations to shoulder.

"Everyone at school, they're like, ‘Oh, soccer, they're amazing,’” said Arkansas commit Haley VanFossen. “But at the same time, you have other teams coming at you."

Arkansas commit Parker Goins added, "We know if we play to the best of our abilities, we know that the results will come."

So, don't look at the scoreboard to judge the team’s success.

