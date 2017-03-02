Tulsa Native, Korean War POW, Celebrates 92nd Birthday - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Tulsa Native, Korean War POW, Celebrates 92nd Birthday

Tulsa native and Korean War POW, Cletys Nordin turned 92 Thursday. Tulsa native and Korean War POW, Cletys Nordin turned 92 Thursday.
TULSA, Oklahoma -

Thursday was a birthday celebration for a Tulsa native who fought in Korea, spent more than two-and-a-half years as a prisoner of war and worked as a double agent.

Cletys Nordin turned 92 years old. He donated memorabilia and books to the Broken Arrow Military Center, but he is also considered a "walking exhibit" because of his extraordinary story.

“I said ‘Colonel, why do you have an old infantry soldier like me up here for? You guys with all your sophisticated stuff,’ and he says, ‘You lived through a prisoner of war experience, we want to know how to survive,’” Nordin said.

Nordin is one of the last surviving Oklahoma POWs from the Korean War.

