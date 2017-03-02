No. 14 SMU Clinches Share Of AAC Title, 93-70 Over Tulsa

The Tulsa-OSU game will be the 72nd meeting in the series, tying Arkansas for Tulsa's longest football series.More >>
The Tulsa-OSU game will be the 72nd meeting in the series, tying Arkansas for Tulsa's longest football series.More >>
Tulsa's linebacker corps returns just one starterMore >>
Tulsa's linebacker corps returns just one starterMore >>
Get all your OSU Cowboys information from sports highlights to the latest news & videos.
Find the latest sports news, schedules and more for the OU Sooners now!
ORU Golden Eagles fans can find the latest news on the team, scores and video here!
Thunder Up! Get the latest sports news, game highlights, videos and updates on the team.
Mike Gundy talks about hunting with his kids.More >>
Mike Gundy talks about hunting with his kids.More >>
With a 35-point statement victory under their belts, the Cowboys hit the road this week for a Friday evening encounter with South Alabama in Mobile.More >>
With a 35-point statement victory under their belts, the Cowboys hit the road this week for a Friday evening encounter with South Alabama in Mobile.More >>
Oklahoma cornerback Jordan Parker will miss the rest of the season because of a knee injury.More >>
Oklahoma cornerback Jordan Parker will miss the rest of the season because of a knee injury.More >>
The Oklahoma State football team travels to Mobile, Ala., to take on South Alabama at Ladd-Peebles Stadium on Friday, Sept. 8.More >>
The Oklahoma State football team travels to Mobile, Ala., to take on South Alabama at Ladd-Peebles Stadium on Friday, Sept. 8.More >>