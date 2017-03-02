No. 14 SMU Clinches Share Of AAC Title, 93-70 Over Tulsa

Semi Ojeleye scored 26 points with a perfect night from the field and No. 14 SMU clinched at least a share of the American Athletic Conference title with a 93-70 victory over Tulsa on Thursday night.

Ojeleye made all nine of his field goal attempts, including a couple of highlight dunks and three 3-pointers. Jarrey Foster added 18 points on 9-of-11 shooting with a couple of slams of his own.

All five starters scored in double figures for the Mustangs (26-4, 16-1), who can clinch the league title outright with a win when they finish the regular season at home Saturday against Memphis.

SMU has a one-game lead in the AAC standings over No. 18 Cincinnati (26-4, 15-2), which won its home finale 65-47 over Houston earlier Thursday night.

Sterling Brown had 19 points while Shake Milton had 15 points and 10 assists for SMU. Ben Moore added 12 points.

Corey Henderson had 17 points for Tulsa (14-15, 8-9) and Junior Etou had 13.