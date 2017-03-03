Robbers Break Out Drive-Thru Window To Get Inside Tulsa McDonalds

Police say two robbers used the drive-thru window to get inside a Tulsa fast food restaurant early Friday.

Just before 2:45 a.m., officers were called to the McDonalds at Utica and Interstate 244 about an armed robbery.

Police said two armed men wearing masks broke out the glass window and then climbed inside.

They said the two men ran off before officers arrived. Officers searched the area around the store but could not find the robbers.

Police say none of the employees inside were injured.