Donations Sought To Help Turley Food Pantry Destroyed In Fire

TULSA, Oklahoma -

The Anne and Henry Zarrow School of Social Work and OU-Tulsa Student Affairs are holding a donation drive for the Third Place Foundation community center in Turley. 

The community center suffered extensive damage in a fire early Thursday.  It is home to the foundation's "Welcome Table" food pantry.

3/2/2017 Related Story: Fire Destroys Turley Community Center 

The two groups are seeking donations of bottled water, plastic bags, canned goods, non-perishable food items and cash.  Those items can be dropped at the OU-Tulsa Student Affairs office on the first floor of the Schusterman Center at 4502 East 41st Street.

You can also donate to A Third Place Foundation on its website.

