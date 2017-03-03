Tulsa Public Facilities Authority Approves Selling Portion Of Helmerich Park

Tulsa Public Facilities Authority has voted 5-0 to approve an amended contract to sell 8.8 acres of Helmerich Park.

The authority held its meeting Friday morning at City Hall.

Wednesday, the Tulsa City Council voted in favor of abandoning a portion of Helmerich Park at 71st and Riverside Drive, allowing it to be sold to a developer.

The council's vote followed a presentation by Mayor GT Bynum last week.

The land is being sold for $1.5 million. The Texas developer wants to build an REI store, a large patio-style restaurant and five or six other small stores or restaurants.