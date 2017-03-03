State Appeals Court Upholds Conviction, Life Sentence Of Tulsa M - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

State Appeals Court Upholds Conviction, Life Sentence Of Tulsa Man

By: NewsOn6.com and Wire Reports
OKLAHOMA CITY -

The Oklahoma Court of Appeals has upheld the first-degree murder conviction and life prison sentence of a Tulsa man.

The court on Friday rejected appeals by 26-year-old Brian Harris of improper evidence and improper testimony during his trial.

Harris was convicted in 2015 of the strangulation death of his girlfriend, 23-year-old Ashley Brizendine.

Harris told police Brizendine's death was an accident and his defense attorney argued that Harris' actions after the woman's death show he had tried to save her.

Brizendine was found unresponsive July 12, 2013, on the floor of the apartment in the 2800 block of South 116th East Avenue she shared with Harris and was pronounced dead a short time later.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

