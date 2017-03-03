Sooners Hosting Northwestern State In Home Opener

The Oklahoma quarterback was nearly flawless in the one half of play that earned him Big 12 Offensive Player of the Week.More >>
OU quarterback Baker Mayfield was embarrassed with how his Sooners played against the Buckeyes on Owen Field a year ago, but his first year head coach Lincoln Riley sounded sort of Stoopsonian.More >>
Bartlesville head football coach John McKee has been suspended indefinitely for what the district says is a "personnel matter."More >>
Every one of the players representing either Union or Jenks at the annual Backyard Bowl news conference had a favorite memory of the long-running rivalry.More >>
Mike Gundy talks about hunting with his kids.More >>
With a 35-point statement victory under their belts, the Cowboys hit the road this week for a Friday evening encounter with South Alabama in Mobile.More >>
