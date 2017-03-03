Tulsa Chamber Conducting Survey To Improve Tulsa Workforce

The Tulsa Chamber wants to find out what's working and what's not in the workforce.

The Chamber hired a firm to study Tulsa's employers and potential employees to find strengths and weaknesses.

The information will help the chamber develop new programs to ensure Tulsa's labor force is ready to work.

Kyle Smith with Workforce Tulsa said, "The more we know about what the employers needs are, the more equipped we are to match the job seeker with the employer."

The 16-week study covers 11 counties.

The employee/individual survey can be taken here; the employer survey can be taken here.