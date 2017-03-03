Teen Pleads Guilty To Robbing, Shooting Former Tulsa UFC Fighter

Image of Harold Thompson after his arrest last year.

A teenager pleaded guilty Friday to shooting and robbing a former Tulsa UFC fighter and his son last year.

Harold Thompson, 17, pleaded guilty Friday to two counts of assault and battery with a deadly weapon, two counts of attempted robbery with a firearm and one count of possession of a firearm after juvenile adjudication.

The shooting happened in a parking lot near the Rib Crib and 10 Gym at 31st and Garnett on February 29, 2016.

3/1/2016 Related Story: Two Teens Arrested In Shooting Of Former Tulsa UFC Fighter, Son

Police said Thompson and Kywaun Washington walked up to Mikey Burnett and asked to use his cell phone as Burnett and his son were leaving the gym. As Burnett was about to give him his phone, Thompson pulled out a gun, pointed it at Burnett and demanded his wallet, according to police.

Burnett was shot several times as he tried to move the gun away from his face. He survived the shooting.

Thompson is set to be sentenced on April 3, 2017.

The case is still pending against Washington who is being held in a juvenile facility.