Teen Pleads Guilty To Robbing, Shooting Former Tulsa UFC Fighter - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

Teen Pleads Guilty To Robbing, Shooting Former Tulsa UFC Fighter

Posted: Updated:
Image of Harold Thompson after his arrest last year. Image of Harold Thompson after his arrest last year.
TULSA, Oklahoma -

A teenager pleaded guilty Friday to shooting and robbing a former Tulsa UFC fighter and his son last year.

Harold Thompson, 17,  pleaded guilty Friday to two counts of assault and battery with a deadly weapon, two counts of attempted robbery with a firearm and one count of possession of a firearm after juvenile adjudication.

The shooting happened in a parking lot near the Rib Crib and 10 Gym at 31st and Garnett on February 29, 2016.

3/1/2016 Related Story: Two Teens Arrested In Shooting Of Former Tulsa UFC Fighter, Son

Police said Thompson and Kywaun Washington walked up to Mikey Burnett and asked to use his cell phone as Burnett and his son were leaving the gym. As Burnett was about to give him his phone, Thompson pulled out a gun, pointed it at Burnett and demanded his wallet, according to police.

Burnett was shot several times as he tried to move the gun away from his face. He survived the shooting.

Thompson is set to be sentenced on April 3, 2017.

The case is still pending against Washington who is being held in a juvenile facility.

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.