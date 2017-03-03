Cowboys Compete For Fifth Straight Big 12 Title

Oklahoma State wrestling will once again defend its Big 12 title.

This weekend, the BOK Center will be rocking as the Big 12 wrestling tournament will be underway.

Much of the attention, understandably, will be focused on the Oklahoma State Cowboys.

OSU is ranked second in the country and is looking for its fifth straight Big 12 title.

"These guys need to convince themselves, I'm wrestling the best I've wrestled all year," said Cowboys head coach John Smith.

The Cowboys are again a heavy favorite for the conference title but will be doing something for the first time, and that’s wrestling after a loss. The team fell to Penn State two weeks ago.

"We have to really focus on individuals breaking through,” said Smith. “For us to have success, we need to break through. We need guys here to have their best tournament and wrestle their best all season long."

Former Union Redskin Kyle Crutchmer added, "We're good. We're ready. We're excited. We've got a good group of guys, very mature group of guys, very competitive."

So, for Crutchmer, this weekend will be a homecoming.

"I'm literally like four or five miles away from my house, so it's fun,” Crutchmer stated. “My family, like I said, my friends are all going to be here."

And they’ll all be part of what will likely be a pretty large orange contingent in the crowd.