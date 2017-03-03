Future Educators Volunteer To Improve Tulsa Elementary School

"They need paint, we're going to paint," said Jessica Sivard, SOEA president.

They also pitched in and read a little, too.

From white walls to a colorful sprawl, the SOEA members from across the state traveled to Tulsa to make-over Jackson elementary.

After being picked by volunteers, Tulsa’s Jackson Elementary was flooded by soon-to-be teachers with paint brushes in hand for a much-needed face-lift.

What's special about the volunteers is they're all future educators, current students and members of the Student Oklahoma Education Association; they're in Tulsa to help out fellow teachers and the kids.

"It's all about engaging and encouraging reading," said Alicia Priest.

The Outreach to Teach project coincides with Read Across America, and the college students studying to be teachers picked Jackson as a school that could use a hand.

Sivard said, “We're trying to help any way we can because we know we’re going to be in their shoes one day."

Despite the tough teaching conditions in the state, many of the students want to teach in a place like Jackson; but before they get there, they hope to make a difference and give the teachers what they need.

"What they want specifically, especially the teacher's own project," Lane said.

Sivard is also excited to pay-it-forward to teachers.

"We're brightening it up. We're putting in a coffee bar for them because I know that they need that coffee," she said.

The teacher's lounge also got a full make-over.

Priest said, "Beautifying the teachers' lounge, that's going to be a gift for the teachers."

Volunteers also painted walls and murals, even added some outdoor activities - and the kids can't wait.

Lane said, "Seeing them smile, or hearing them say 'Oh, a yellow wall,' they're so excited about it."

The staff and kids at Jackson Elementary said they’re thankful for and excited to use all the new improvements.