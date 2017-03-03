Fallen Leach Firefighter Honored By Wife, Community

Mike’s wife, Vicki, along with the entire community, is remembering the fallen hero's life.

Mike, a volunteer firefighter, was on his way to a house fire when a tire on the tanker he was driving slipped off the road. The tanker rolled and Mike was killed.

Services for Leach firefighter, Mike Russell, will be at the Leach school gym Saturday afternoon.

Services for Leach firefighter, Mike Russell, will be at the Leach school gym Saturday afternoon.

"My best friend, my riding partner, my partner in everything, everything we did we did together," Vicki said. "We married later in life so we had a lot of things in common. He was just a good man that loved life."

They were married for 15 years.

"We had a real simple life but it was busy and we loved it," she said.

"He used to say he rides for the brand, which means he was just this old time cowboy, that, when you do something, you do it 110 percent and you give it your all, and that's just who he was."

In the days since the accident, Vicki said the response from the community has been overwhelming.

"Between my friends and this community, and these firefighters from all over, we have had so much support, and love and kindness, and it’s just, it’s amazing," she said.

The funeral home was able to salvage Mike's jacket, hat and boots, which will be on display at the memorial.

Fire departments from across the country have written letters of support to the Leach Fire Department.

Community members have donated their time, food and money, and Mike's fire department is making sure he is honored at their station for years to come.

Chief Tom Pearce said, "We have left Mike's locker as it was that morning. We will probably enclose it in and leave it, just remind us of what kind of guy Mike was."

Pearce said donations are still needed to help cover funeral expenses and to help the family.

There is a fund set up in Mike Russell’s name at Arvest bank. You can email the chief for more information at tdpearce@sstelco.com.