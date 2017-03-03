Fallen Leach Firefighter Honored By Wife, Community - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

Fallen Leach Firefighter Honored By Wife, Community

Posted: Updated:
Services for Leach firefighter, Mike Russell, will be at the Leach school gym Saturday afternoon. Services for Leach firefighter, Mike Russell, will be at the Leach school gym Saturday afternoon.
Mike, a volunteer firefighter, was on his way to a house fire when a tire on the tanker he was driving slipped off the road. The tanker rolled and Mike was killed. Mike, a volunteer firefighter, was on his way to a house fire when a tire on the tanker he was driving slipped off the road. The tanker rolled and Mike was killed.
Mike’s wife, Vicki, along with the entire community, is remembering the fallen hero's life. Mike’s wife, Vicki, along with the entire community, is remembering the fallen hero's life.
LEACH, Oklahoma -

Saturday, a Green Country firefighter killed in a wreck will be honored. Services for Leach firefighter, Mike Russell, will be at the Leach school gym Saturday afternoon.

Mike’s wife, Vicki, along with the entire community, is remembering the fallen hero's life.

"My best friend, my riding partner, my partner in everything, everything we did we did together," Vicki said. "We married later in life so we had a lot of things in common. He was just a good man that loved life."

They were married for 15 years.

"We had a real simple life but it was busy and we loved it," she said.

Mike, a volunteer firefighter, was on his way to a house fire when a tire on the tanker he was driving slipped off the road. The tanker rolled and Mike was killed.

2/22/2017 Related Story: Delaware County Firefighter Dies In Crash On Way To Fire

"He used to say he rides for the brand, which means he was just this old time cowboy, that, when you do something, you do it 110 percent and you give it your all, and that's just who he was."

In the days since the accident, Vicki said the response from the community has been overwhelming.

"Between my friends and this community, and these firefighters from all over, we have had so much support, and love and kindness, and it’s just, it’s amazing," she said.

The funeral home was able to salvage Mike's jacket, hat and boots, which will be on display at the memorial.

Fire departments from across the country have written letters of support to the Leach Fire Department.

Community members have donated their time, food and money, and Mike's fire department is making sure he is honored at their station for years to come.

Chief Tom Pearce said, "We have left Mike's locker as it was that morning. We will probably enclose it in and leave it, just remind us of what kind of guy Mike was."

2/23/2017 Related Story: Leach Fire Chief Remembers Firefighter Killed In Tanker Crash

Pearce said donations are still needed to help cover funeral expenses and to help the family.

There is a fund set up in Mike Russell’s name at Arvest bank. You can email the chief for more information at tdpearce@sstelco.com.

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.