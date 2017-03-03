Grass Fires Keep Firefighters Busy Across Oklahoma

Fire Chief Chris Blackburn said the fire is part of a much bigger one that has been burning and rekindling all week.

In these dangerous conditions, the smallest thing - like a tossed cigarette or spark from a car - could start a fire, like one near Highway 169 and 81st Street.

Friday, Tulsa firefighters were busy with small flare-ups along the highways. Volunteer fire departments in Creek County have been fighting all week.

It was another day of dangerous wildfires across Oklahoma. Friday saw evacuations, roads closed and homes destroyed, but no word of any injuries from the fires.

Fourteen counties are under burn bans that range from seven days to a month. Anyone caught burning illegally could be fined $500.

And while Tulsa firefighters quickly put out a pair of grass fires likely caused by cigarettes, Keystone firefighters stood guard on a 300-acre fire in a neighborhood southwest of Mannford, trying to keep it from spreading.

Neighbor Sharon Bentz said, "It's been scary, been scary."

Bentz lives across the street and said her husband took precautions with their property as soon as he could.

"He came home and started watering down the barns and let the horses into the back corral in order to make sure they were safe," she said.

It's tiring for the volunteer crew.

"Everybody that's out here right now is strictly volunteer,” Blackburn said. “They've pulled off their jobs to come in today. They probably worked 12 hours, and now they'll spend another 12 to 24 on this, probably, so it'll be an exhausting weekend for 'em."

But it's worth it, to keep neighbors safe.

"We're not going to sleep very well tonight unless the wind dies down because it's directly across from our property and along the side. I've got 10 acres," Bentz said.

She is grateful and said firefighters are doing a great job keeping the flames at bay, but, she does have a backup plan.

"If it gets to the house we're going to keep watering down. And if we have to keep moving all the animals into the pond, we're going into the pond," Bentz said.

Blackburn said about 15 structures were in danger Friday in the Mannford area - firefighters saved the buildings.

Oklahoma is under a red flag fire warning from noon to 7 p.m. Saturday.

