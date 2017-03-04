Driver Injured In Tulsa County Highway Crash

A driver was taken to the hospital after a two car crash just south of Collinsville early Saturday.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says a northbound car on Highway 169 hit a guardrail near 136th Street North just after 3 a.m.

Troopers said another northbound car, which they believe was following too close then hit the rear of the first car injuring its driver.

The OHP conducted a field sobriety test on the second driver.

No word on the outcome of that test or the condition of the driver in the car which had struck the guardrail.