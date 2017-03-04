Rallies Supporting President Trump To Be Held In Tulsa, OKC - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Rallies Supporting President Trump To Be Held In Tulsa, OKC

TULSA, Oklahoma -

A number of Oklahomans are expected to attend two separate rallies in support of President Donald Trump on Saturday.  

Spirit Of America Rally organizers say they are tired of negative protests across the U.S. and want to show support for the president's "America First" agenda.

The Tulsa rally begins at noon at Hunter Park in the 5800 block of East 91st Street.

In Oklahoma City, a similar rally gets underway at 1 p.m. outside the state capitol.

