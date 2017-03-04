Broken Arrow Financial Crime Suspect Sought

Tulsa Police arrested a wanted fugitive after a standoff with police near Pine and Sheridan.More >>
Tulsa Police arrested a wanted fugitive after a standoff with police near Pine and Sheridan.More >>
An Oklahoma woman charged with allowing a 7-year-old in her care to be sexually exploited was sentenced to 30 years in prison.More >>
An Oklahoma woman charged with allowing a 7-year-old in her care to be sexually exploited was sentenced to 30 years in prison.More >>
How safe are Oklahoma?s bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.
The News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.
Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on The News On 6? Find it here!
Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.
Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.
Join Lori and local homicide detectives as they search for Cold Case clues.
What can you do to survive a crime? Find advice for personal safety here.
Looking for a website you heard mentioned on