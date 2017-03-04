Seven Eastern Oklahoma Counties Under Burn Bans

Burn bans are in effect for multiple Oklahoma counties including seven in eastern Oklahoma. Those seven counties include Creek, McIntosh, Muskogee, Okmulgee, Rogers, Tulsa and Wagoner.

The National Weather Service has issued a Red Flag Fire Warning for central and northeast Oklahoma from noon until 7 p.m. Saturday.

State Forestry officials say all outdoor burning and other activities that could spark a fire are banned and strongly discouraged in counties where bans have not been issued.