Escaped Louisiana Work Release Inmate Arrested In Oklahoma - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News: Crime

Escaped Louisiana Work Release Inmate Arrested In Oklahoma

Posted: Updated:
David Graham [Oklahoma County jail] David Graham [Oklahoma County jail]
OKLAHOMA CITY -

U.S. Marshals arrested an escaped Louisiana work release inmate at an Oklahoma City hotel Friday.  

WAFB, the CBS affiliate in Baton Rouge reports 34-year-old David Graham of Leesville, Louisiana was last seen Wednesday.  

A deputy with the West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office believes Graham's ex-wife from Oklahoma drove down and brought him to OKC.

The deputy said the daughter of the ex-wife who was along for the ride, called her father who in turn called Oklahoma City police.

Graham was found and arrested.  He was then booked into the Oklahoma County jail where he is awaiting extradition back to Louisiana.

