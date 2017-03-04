TPS Students, Faculty Remember Teacher Who Passed At Annual Fes - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

TPS Students, Faculty Remember Teacher Who Passed At Annual Festival

Posted: Updated:
TULSA, Oklahoma -

A Tulsa elementary school now has $300 to buy P.E. equipment, after the annual Tulsa Public School Wellness Festival.

The event featured a 5K, a Fun Run, and Zumba but the first place trophy had nothing to do with speed, after the death of one of the district's teachers.

The event was all about exercising and raising money for P.E. equipment.

And this year, Tulsa Public Schools knew exactly who should win first place.

As the kids took off for their School Pride race, many of them had Kristin Hutcherson on their minds.

"She was mostly the best gym teacher ever!" said third-grade student Kamryn Langham.

Hutcherson got to know a lot of students during her time at Hoover Elementary. She started out as a math teacher and then taught fourth grade before becoming the P.E. teacher. She held that position for 14 years and also led the school’s running club.

The 42-year-old died early last month from the flu.

Related Story: TPS Offering Counseling Following Teacher's Death

"She was a very dedicated teacher, loving wife and just an exceptional mother to these two kids," said Kristin’s husband Chad Hutcherson.

Chad and their kids Madelynn and Luke said she was very competitive.

They say Hoover always finishes at the top in the annual event.

"First, second or third was usually Hoover Elementary,” Chad stated. “She's very proud of that"

So the school district decided regardless of the race times, Hoover would win again this year in her honor. Several schools put their registration money towards Hoover, so the school would win.

The school will be awarded $300 to get whatever P.E. equipment they need.

"What we want is [for] everybody to support her," said  Langham.

"She just influenced so many kids' lives in a positive way,” said Kristin’s daughter Madelynn Hutcherson. “Just to get them out here today and to run the race, I think that's what she was all about. And I love that about her, and so do the kids."

TPS gave the Hutcherson family a special plaque in her memory, a reminder of the love and pride her school has for her.

Any extra money from the fundraiser will go back to the school district to be used for physical education programs.

