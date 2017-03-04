President Trump Supporters Rally At Hunter Park

More than one hundred people met Saturday at Hunter Park to rally in support of President Trump.

Event goers said they hope the rallies will bring the country together in support of the nation's new president.

Spirit of America Rally organizers said they are tired of negative protests across the U.S. and want to show support for the President's "America First" agenda.

"Now Donald Trump is the president, it's time to get behind him and support him,” said Doctor Charles Thompson. “It's also time to hold him accountable because what is ultimately the most important is the constitution."

