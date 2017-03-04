Broken Arrow Native Played Bill Paxton's Stuntman In CBS's 'Trai - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

Broken Arrow Native Played Bill Paxton's Stuntman In CBS's 'Training Day'

TULSA, Oklahoma -

Bill Paxton won over the hearts of Oklahomans when he played a storm chaser chasing Oklahoma tornadoes in the 1996 hit movie Twister.

He was working as the lead actor on the new CBS series Training Day.

“He's just not your typical Hollywood,” said Tom Waite. “He was really cool.”

Waite played Paxton's stunt double in the show.

“We were goofing around in the hair and makeup trailer,” Waite recalled.

We Facetimed with Waite from his home on the west coast. And while he's a Californian now, he was an Okie first.

“I am a Broken Arrow Tiger,” he stated. “I graduated from Broken Arrow and then went to ORU.”

Then, it was on to Hollywood where Waite has been an actor and stuntman for more than15 years.

“I do car hits, stair falls,” he said.

For Waite, Paxton was the nicest guy he's ever worked with.

Sometimes the actors are, 'I'm the important one' and he respected everybody's job because he knew it took everybody to put a show together,” said Waite. “He was just very gracious.”

And he'll be very missed, by those who knew him and the fans who loved him.   

“I only worked for him for a year, but I really felt like I lost a good friend,” said Waite.

Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
