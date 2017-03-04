Services Held For Leach Firefighter Killed In Wreck

Services for firefighter Mike Russell were held Saturday afternoon at the Leach School gym.

A fire truck processional preceded the services.

Russell, a volunteer firefighter, was on his way to a house fire when a tire on the tanker he was driving slipped off the road.

The tanker rolled and Russell was killed.

The department covered the expenses of the services, but donations are still being accepted.

If you'd like to help, just contact any Arvest Bank branch.