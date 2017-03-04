Services Held For Leach Firefighter Killed In Wreck - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

Services Held For Leach Firefighter Killed In Wreck

Posted: Updated:
LEACH, Oklahoma -

Services for firefighter Mike Russell were held Saturday afternoon at the Leach School gym.

A fire truck processional preceded the services.

Russell, a volunteer firefighter, was on his way to a house fire when a tire on the tanker he was driving slipped off the road.

Related Story: Fallen Leach Firefighter Honored By Wife, Community

The tanker rolled and Russell was killed.

The department covered the expenses of the services, but donations are still being accepted.

If you'd like to help, just contact any Arvest Bank branch.

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.