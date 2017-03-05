Wind, Drizzle And Overcast Skies Ahead For Green Country

Our familiar windy conditions are sticking around, but yesterday’s sunshine is being replaced by clouds and drizzle on our Sunday.

A noticeable increase in moisture will keep us under overcast skies throughout most of the day, and while no measurable rain is expected, some areas of drizzle will occur off-and-on today. Those clouds will keep us cooler than yesterday with afternoon highs mainly in the lower 60s.

Once again, south winds will be quite strong throughout the day with gusts over 30 miles per hour expected. Thankfully, much higher humidity and cooler temperatures will bring our fire danger down from recent extreme levels, but fire danger is still elevated due to the strength of the winds today.

Those pesky south winds won’t slow down overnight, and it’ll feel like spring to start the work week. Expect a few more areas of drizzle and lows near 60 Monday morning followed by a bigger warm-up with afternoon highs surging well back into the 70s as south winds continue to gust over 30 miles per hour.

Moderate instability will be in place by Monday afternoon, and an isolated strong to severe storm could develop by late afternoon or early in the evening hours of Monday. A better chance of storms will arrive later Monday night along our next cold front, with a continued chance that a few of those storms could be strong to severe storms with large hail and very strong winds the primary threats.

Storms will be shifting east of Green Country Tuesday morning behind that front, and we will get a slight cool-down into Tuesday with highs getting knocked back into the 60s. However, that’s still near to a little above normal for this time of year! 70s look to quickly return once again by the middle of next week as spring weather continues to hold firm across eastern Oklahoma.

An active upper-level storm track looks to bring another chance of showers or storms by sometime next weekend, though this far out the exact timing of that next chance of rain is still very much up in the air. For those of you looking for one last gasp of winter temperatures, we still don’t see any cold air coming for the next seven days, but don’t be surprised if one last brief chill still tries to make a run at Oklahoma later in the month!