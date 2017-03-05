Alleged DUI Driver Hits Tulsa Cop Car

A man is in the hospital after police say he slammed into an officer's patrol car. The speed limit is 40, but we're not sure how fast the man was driving. Police tell us he admitted to EMSA he had about 12 beers before running into the officer's car.

The front of the man's car was badly damaged while TPD's car had a dent in the back of it.

The driver went to the hospital, complaining of a chest injury, either from the seatbelt or the airbag. The officer involved was not hurt.