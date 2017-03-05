Family Holds Fundraiser For Funeral Of Autistic Teen Killed By Tulsa Hit-And-Run Crash

TULSA, Oklahoma - A fundraiser will be held at Agave Mexican Grill Sunday, March 5 to raise money for Paul Swisher’s funeral. He died after a driver hit him last month while he was crossing the street near 31st and Mingo.

The event is from noon to 4 p.m., and will feature a bouncy house, face painting and candy.

It's a free event, and donations will be accepted

The family also set up a Go Fund Me account to help pay for hospital and funeral expenses.

3/3/2017 Related Story: Grieving Family Focused On Life Of 17-Year-Old Hit, Killed By SUV

Paul was 17 years old. Police have not found the driver who hit him.

Go Fund Me Page For Paul Swisher