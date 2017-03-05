Family Holds Fundraiser For Funeral Of Autistic Teen Killed By T - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News: Crime

Family Holds Fundraiser For Funeral Of Autistic Teen Killed By Tulsa Hit-And-Run Crash

TULSA, Oklahoma -

TULSA, Oklahoma - A fundraiser will be held at Agave Mexican Grill Sunday, March 5 to raise money for Paul Swisher’s funeral. He died after a driver hit him last month while he was crossing the street near 31st and Mingo. 

The event is from noon to 4 p.m., and will feature a bouncy house, face painting and candy.

It's a free event, and donations will be accepted

The family also set up a Go Fund Me account to help pay for hospital and funeral expenses.

3/3/2017 Related Story: Grieving Family Focused On Life Of 17-Year-Old Hit, Killed By SUV

Paul was 17 years old. Police have not found the driver who hit him.

Go Fund Me Page For Paul Swisher

News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
