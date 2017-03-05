Eufaula Woman Dies When Truck Hits A Tree Early Sunday - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Eufaula Woman Dies When Truck Hits A Tree Early Sunday

PITTSBURG COUNTY, Oklahoma -

A 24-year-old woman died when her truck hit a tree in Pittsburg County early Sunday morning, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.  Nicole Blair of Eufaula died at the scene of a single-vehicle crash just before 3 a.m. March 5, 2017.

Troopers say Blair was westbound on U.S. 270 east of Daisy Road when her Dodge truck went off the roadway to the left and struck a tree. She was pinned in the truck for about two hours. Haywood and Blue firefighters freed her using the jaws of life.

An OHP collision report states her condition at the time of the crash and the cause of the wreck are under investigation. She was wearing a seatbelt, the report states.

