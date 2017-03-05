Virginia Fugitive Found With 14-Year-Old Girl In Tulsa Motel 6 - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Virginia Fugitive Found With 14-Year-Old Girl In Tulsa Motel 6


By: Dee Duren, NewsOn6.com
Jonathan Corey Lewis mug shot. Jonathan Corey Lewis mug shot.
TULSA, Oklahoma -

A man wanted in Virginia was arrested Saturday night, March 4 for the sexual assault of a minor. Tulsa Police say Jonathan Corey Lewis, 26, was taken into custody at a Motel 6 near the Broken Arrow Expressway and 51st Street.

Records show police went to arrest Lewis on an outstanding felony warrant for "use of a communication device to facilitate certain offenses involving children" out of Fairfax County, Virginia. They found him with a 14-year-old girl in the motel room, the arrest report states.

Both the girl and Lewis told officers they had engaged in sexual intercourse, the arresting officer said. 

Lewis was booked on two felony complaints of second-degree rape of a minor, fugitive from justice and the Virginia warrant. The girl was taken to the hospital for a SANE exam.

