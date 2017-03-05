Oklahoma National Guard Airmen Return Home - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

Oklahoma National Guard Airmen Return Home

Posted: Updated:
TULSA, Oklahoma -

Members of the Oklahoma National Guard are back home after serving six months overseas.

The 90 returning troops were greeted at the Tulsa Air National Guard base on Sunday. The Airmen are assigned to the 138th Fighter Wing of the Oklahoma National Guard. 

The group was deployed in support of Operation Freedom Sentinel, where they provided support to various missions throughout areas of the Middle East and Africa.

The troops were welcomed back Sunday with music and by fellow military personnel. 

Returning troops say they proudly deployed to play their part in the continued fight against terrorism and ISIS.

"It was a humbling experience. I learned a lot. I had a lot of good memories come out of it," said Josh Dallas, Air Force Firefighter. 

Although the group was gone for over half a year, they said it surprisingly seemed to go by fast.

News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
