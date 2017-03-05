Big 12 Wrestling Championship Brings Visitors, Revenue To Tulsa

Thousands of fans spent the weekend in Tulsa for the Big 12 Wrestling Championship.

The Tulsa Sports Commission estimates the event brought in $1.3 million to our local economy.

This is the first year Tulsa hosted the event, and it won't be the last.

In between all the wrestling matches at the BOK Center, folks from all over the country spent their time and money right here in downtown Tulsa.

It's Sunday in the Blue Dome District and the sidewalks are full of wrestling fans.

"There are people lined up out the door," said Broken Arrow resident Bruce Quinley.

While there's a strong OSU presence, there are fans from all over, many of them visiting Tulsa for the first time.

"For us, this is a dream come true," said Vince Trinidad, Executive Director of the Tulsa Sports Commission.

Trinidad said no matter what the scores were this weekend, Tulsa is the winner.

"It's great," Trinidad said. "It's out-of-town dollars coming in, helping us in our community. Every dollar they bring is a dollar we don't have to go ahead and spend in taxes."

Relatives Jana and Kim Mossing drove to Tulsa from Ohio and they got their first taste of Tulsa.

"We've eaten some great barbecue," said Air Force wrestling fan Kim Mossing. "You don't get a lot of that in Ohio."

Others, like Bill from Tulsa and Bruce from Broken Arrow, already know where to eat, but say they wouldn't be downtown spending money if it weren't for the Cowboys.

"Probably about a hundred bucks between today and yesterday," said Tulsa resident Bill Armstrong.

Quinley said they're already making plans for after the tournament too.

"We're probably gonna go to one of the establishments for a post-match beer," Quinley said.

Trinidad said the Big 12 Championship will be back again next year and he said he hopes it becomes a regular tradition.

"We'd love to have this be the home of Big 12 wrestling for many years to come," Trinidad said.

But if there's one thing the visitors can't count on, it's the Oklahoma weather.

"It's colder than we thought. They said it was gonna be 70!" Mossing said.