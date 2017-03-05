Tulsa Police Capture Suspect After He Runs From Burglary Scene

The Tulsa Police Department arrested a 21-year-old man Sunday after they captured him running from a home that had been burglarized.

Caleb Edward Wayne Gipson was arrested at about 1 p.m. on March 5, according to online jail records.

Police responded to an alarm at a home on east 25th Street and found an SUV parked in front of the home with keys in the ignition, TPD said.

Police noticed the driver's side window was broken and the steering column was damaged.

The homeowner arrived on the scene and said motion sensors were tripped inside the house, and at that time, officers saw the suspect's shadow through a window of the home, police said.

The suspect then fled out the back door of the home and through neighboring yards, but a jogger was able to give police the man's description and another witness saw the suspect cross Lewis Avenue and nearly get hit by a car, police said.

Police set up a perimeter and spotted the suspect in the yard of a home on East 22nd Place and took him into custody.

Gipson was arrested on complaints of second-degree burglary and possession of a stolen vehicle. He was released at about 7:36 p.m. after he posted $5,000 bond. He's due in court March 13.