Tulsa Police Capture Suspect After He Runs From Burglary Scene - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News: Crime

Tulsa Police Capture Suspect After He Runs From Burglary Scene

Posted: Updated:
Caleb Gipson mug Caleb Gipson mug
TULSA, Oklahoma -

The Tulsa Police Department arrested a 21-year-old man Sunday after they captured him running from a home that had been burglarized. 

Caleb Edward Wayne Gipson was arrested at about 1 p.m. on March 5, according to online jail records. 

Police responded to an alarm at a home on east 25th Street and found an SUV parked in front of the home with keys in the ignition, TPD said. 

Police noticed the driver's side window was broken and the steering column was damaged. 

The homeowner arrived on the scene and said motion sensors were tripped inside the house, and at that time, officers saw the suspect's shadow through a window of the home, police said. 

The suspect then fled out the back door of the home and through neighboring yards, but a jogger was able to give police the man's description and another witness saw the suspect cross Lewis Avenue and nearly get hit by a car, police said. 

Police set up a perimeter and spotted the suspect in the yard of a home on East 22nd Place and took him into custody. 

Gipson was arrested on complaints of second-degree burglary and possession of a stolen vehicle. He was released at about 7:36 p.m. after he posted $5,000 bond. He's due in court March 13. 

Special Features

Bridge Tracker

How safe are Oklahoma?s bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

Fallen Heroes

The News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on The News On 6? Find it here!

Murrah Bombing Timeline

Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Featured on NewsOn6.com

  • Cold Cases

    Join Lori and local homicide detectives as they search for Cold Case clues.

  • Crime Survival Guide

    What can you do to survive a crime? Find advice for personal safety here.

  • Links

    Looking for a website you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.