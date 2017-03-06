Storage Facility Employees Capture Possible Tulsa Burglar - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News: Crime

Storage Facility Employees Capture Possible Tulsa Burglar

Posted: Updated:
Employees captured a possible burglar. Employees captured a possible burglar.
TULSA, Oklahoma -

Tulsa Police arrested a man after a burglary at an east Tulsa storage facility around 6 a.m. Monday, March 6. The crime took place at the SecurCare Self-Storage at 9727 East 11th Street.

People who work at the business captured a man they say was inside a storage unit that wasn't his. Police identified him as 37-year-old Jonathan Bazwell.

Employees were closely watching the storage units due to other break-ins, according to police. When they confronted Bazwell, police say a woman driving a dark car drove away. The getaway car may have been a Kia Optima, records show.

Bazwell was arrested on a complaint of breaking and entering.  Police say they are investigating his possible connection to other burglaries from storage units.

Special Features

Bridge Tracker

How safe are Oklahoma?s bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

Fallen Heroes

The News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on The News On 6? Find it here!

Murrah Bombing Timeline

Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Featured on NewsOn6.com

  • Cold Cases

    Join Lori and local homicide detectives as they search for Cold Case clues.

  • Crime Survival Guide

    What can you do to survive a crime? Find advice for personal safety here.

  • Links

    Looking for a website you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.