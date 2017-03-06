Storage Facility Employees Capture Possible Tulsa Burglar

Tulsa Police arrested a man after a burglary at an east Tulsa storage facility around 6 a.m. Monday, March 6. The crime took place at the SecurCare Self-Storage at 9727 East 11th Street.

People who work at the business captured a man they say was inside a storage unit that wasn't his. Police identified him as 37-year-old Jonathan Bazwell.

Employees were closely watching the storage units due to other break-ins, according to police. When they confronted Bazwell, police say a woman driving a dark car drove away. The getaway car may have been a Kia Optima, records show.

Bazwell was arrested on a complaint of breaking and entering. Police say they are investigating his possible connection to other burglaries from storage units.