Kiefer Police Wrapping Up Investigation Into Man's Death

Kiefer Police tell News On 6 the investigation into a 39-year-old man's death is wrapping up. Mark Wayne Torres was found dead inside his home at 314 South Main Saturday, March 4, 2017.

Police say they haven't found proof of foul play although there may have been a fight or struggle at the home. The investigation showed there were several people at Torres's house on the day of his death, and police said there were indications of drug use.

At this point, they are waiting on the medical examine to determine cause of death.

