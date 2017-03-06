CopLand Classic Bicycle Ride Set For May 20

The largest fundraiser for the Tulsa Police Officers' Memorial - the CopLand Classic Bicycle Ride - is set for May 20, 2017.

The ride will kick off at 8 a.m. at the Tulsa Police Academy, located at 6066 E. 66th Street North.

The bicycle ride has five available routes, 'The Misdemeanor' (14 miles), 'The Felony' (31 miles), 'Deferred Sentence' (44 miles), 'Escape Route' (57 miles) and 'The 67 to Life' route (67 miles).

Another more challenging and much faster route, 'Fleeing Felons,' is also available, which includes Oklahoma Highway Patrol motorcycle escorts.

But, the website warns that this route is for speedy riders.

"You better be able to keep up as they will average close to 25 mph over the course," the website states.

Entry fee for the ride is $30 if you pre-register or $40 the day of the ride.

All proceeds of the event benefit the Tulsa Police Officers' Memorial. The memorial is dedicated to those Police Officers who gave their lives in the line of duty.

For more information about the event or to register, visit the 2017 CopLand Classic website.