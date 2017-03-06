Woman Hurt When Wind Knocks Tree Onto Car In Osage County

OHP photo showing the highway where the wreck happened.

A woman received minor injuries when the wind blew a large tree onto her car Monday afternoon in Osage County..

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says the tree hit the woman's car on Highway 18 about two miles south of Fairfax.

Troopers closed the highway at about 12:30 and reopened it about a half an hour later.

A photo from the OHP shows extensive damage to the woman's car. However, troopers say the most serious injury she received was a broken nose.