Woman Hurt When Wind Knocks Tree Onto Car In Osage County - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

Woman Hurt When Wind Knocks Tree Onto Car In Osage County

Posted: Updated:
OHP photo of the damaged car. OHP photo of the damaged car.
OHP photo showing the highway where the wreck happened. OHP photo showing the highway where the wreck happened.
FAIRFAX, Oklahoma -

A woman received minor injuries when the wind blew a large tree onto her car Monday afternoon in Osage County..

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says the tree hit the woman's car on Highway 18 about two miles south of Fairfax.

Troopers closed the highway at about 12:30 and reopened it about a half an hour later.

A photo from the OHP shows extensive damage to the woman's car. However, troopers say the most serious injury she received was a broken nose.

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.