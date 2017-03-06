Firefighters Battle Wildfires In Okmulgee County - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

Firefighters Battle Wildfires In Okmulgee County

Posted: Updated:
OKMULGEE COUNTY, Oklahoma -

Monday, a wildfire threatened homes in Okmulgee County before being contained.

Power crews had to rush to the scene before firefighters could get to the flames.

Emergency Management Director Tim Craighton said the wind was so powerful Monday it actually knocked a tree over, which hit power lines and started a fire.

Wilson firefighters used leaf blowers to help contain the fire as PSO crews showed up to turn off the power.

The tree is in Tim Ridgeway's yard about a mile south of Highway 56 on Wilson Road. He wasn't home when it snapped, and he's thankful for the quick action from everyone who showed up to help.

"There's two houses down there right along this next road. And there's some more houses on north of there. And if it ever got out of hand, it could have burned a bunch of them down," he said.

The wind was so strong, the emergency manager said in Henryetta, part of Highway 124, or "Dustin Road" is closed to keep people safe because of the possibility of a billboard falling down on it.

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.