DA Determines Only TCSO Can Provide Security At Courthouse

Deputies do it now, but the Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office thought getting another company to do the work could save money.

Tulsa County will not be outsourcing armed security at the courthouse.

Deputies do it now, but the Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office thought getting another company to do the work could save money.

Praetoria Security got the job, but Monday that offer was rescinded.

The sheriff's office said the District Attorney determined only the sheriff’s office can supply armed security at the courthouse.