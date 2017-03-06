McAlester Police: Items Found In Weekend Search Not Connected To - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

McAlester Police: Items Found In Weekend Search Not Connected To Missing Mother

Posted: Updated:
Photo of Holly Cantrell. Photo of Holly Cantrell.
McALESTER, Oklahoma -

Police say items found during a search for a missing McAlester mother over the weekend are not connected to her.

Dozens of people searched the woods northeast of McAlester on Saturday, March 4, 2017, where Holly Cantrell's purse and ID were found by a hunter a week before.

The volunteer searchers found a piece of clothing, tweezers, earrings and papers. 

3/4/2017 Related Story: Search Turns Up Potential New Leads In Case Of Missing McAlester Mother

On Monday, McAlester Police said they checked with the family and don't believe any of the items were Cantrell's. Papers found in the area with her name on them probably came from her purse, they said.

Cantrell works at McAlester Hospital and disappeared on her lunch break on January 20, 2017.

