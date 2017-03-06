'LEGO Play Ball Tour' To Visit ONEOK Field During Opening Weekend

Lego Systems, Inc. will be kicking off a 15-market tour next month of minor league baseball stadiums across the country and they'll be making a stop at ONEOK Field April 13-15 for the Drillers' opening weekend.

The LEGO Play Ball Tour offers baseball fans an interactive building experience perfect for families to enjoy together before the opening pitch as well as LEGO fun during the game itself, according to the Drillers website.

The tour will kick off April 7 in Texas and will then crisscross the nation for five months with stops at 13 Triple-A and two Double-A minor league baseball stadiums.

Each stop will offer opportunities for families to arrive early for playtime before the game. Participation in LEGO Play Ball Tour is included with each game admission, the website states.

The LEGO Play Ball Tour will be at ONEOK Field for the Drillers opening three home games of the season from Thursday, April 13 through Saturday, April 15.

The ballpark will designate an on-site play area where a LEGO play experience will set up interactive opportunities for kids before and during the game.

"Activities on the LEGO Play Ball Tour include building tables for creative play, family challenges, photo opportunities with large-scale LEGO models, and a chance to build and launch your own LEGO creations down a race ramp. In addition, there will be giveaways, prizes, and special in-game LEGO content," the website states.

For more details on the 2017 LEGO Play Ball Tour, fans can visit LEGO.com.

To purchase tickets for one of the Drillers games on opening weekend, visit the Drillers website. Both full and mini-season discounted ticket plans are still available and can be purchased by visiting the ONEOK Field Ticket Office or by calling the Drillers Ticket Sales staff at 918-744-5901.