Storms Tonight, Some Severe - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

meme

me

Storms Tonight, Some Severe

Posted: Updated:
By: Dick Faurot, News On 6 Weather
Bio
Connect
Biography
wind wind
rh rh
svr svr
fire fire
h500 h500

What a day!  Notice the maximum winds recorded across the state as of late this afternoon and keep in mind those are straight line winds associated with the extreme pressure gradient and are not related to any storms.  At least not yet as storms are in the forecast for tonight.  More about that in a moment.

[img]

Notice the strongest winds have so far been out in the panhandle and that is also where the humidity values are the lowest as you can see on the relative humidity map as of late this afternoon.  That extremely dry air will be surging eastward tonight as a dry line/cold front moves on across the state. 

[img]

It should be out of the state by sunrise, but along and ahead of the actual frontal boundary there will be a good chance of showers and storms, some of which will be severe.

[img]

The primary threat looks to be wind and hail, but isolated tornadoes cannot be ruled out as the system sweeps across the state tonight.  We certainly do need the rainfall, but this will be a rapidly moving system which will limit the rainfall amounts to around ¼” for most locations but with locally higher amounts possible.  Certainly not a drought breaker and after the high fire danger of the last few days, it will not be long till fire danger concerns return once again.

[img]

By morning, everything will have moved on eastward and we will have clear or clearing skies, a brisk NW wind, and temperatures in the upper 30s to mid 40s from N-S across the area.  Sunny skies will be the general rule all day and our NW winds will become more W during the afternoon hours as the surface high pressure ridge drops on south of us.  As a result, look for afternoon temperatures to make it into the mid-upper 60s which is still well above normal.  Normal values for this time of year are 59/37 and so far today has been 78/58 as a frame of reference.

The winds will be calming down for Tuesday night and with clear skies, temperatures should be dropping into the 30s to start the day Wednesday.  That means some frost potential and the more outlying, rural locations could see a light freeze.  Sunny skies and a return to southerly winds should get us back into the lower 70s that afternoon, so quite a diurnal range.

As you can see on our forecast page, we could see a few showers again along about Thursday, another chance of showers or storms for the early part of the weekend and again going into next week.  This is all due to a very fast W-E jet stream which is located from well out in the Pacific and punching across the lower 48.  Notice the map as of Noon today which is at the 500 mb or 18,000’ level and in which the colors represent the strongest winds at that level. 

[img]

This extremely fast jet stream basically moving right over OK brings systems through very quickly but the W-E flow is keeping the really cold air bottled up well to the north and therefore we remain very mild even after a front moves through.  Also, this extremely fast jet stream over us makes it difficult for any one particular system to tap into much moisture and as a result we get scattered showers/storms which move very quickly and have very little impact on our drought situation.  However, this very strong jet stream also means the dynamics at the surface and aloft are quite strong so that what storms do develop will have severe potential and that will be the case throughout this forecast cycle.

Bottom line is a continuation of the very mild conditions that have dominated our weather since early January and will likely persist over the foreseeable future.  Temperatures are expected to average above normal over the next two weeks along with only scattered chances of showers/storms during that time frame.

So, stay tuned and check back for updates.

Dick Faurot

Special Features

Bus Stop Forecast

Wondering if you’ll need rain gear for you morning bus trip or afternoon ride home? Ask Alan!

Weather 101

Learn more about weather events that affect Oklahomans

Radars

See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Featured on NewsOn6.com

  • Radars

    See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

  • Osage SkyNews 6

    When there is breaking news across the state Osage SkyNews 6 can be first on the scene.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.