Developers To Break Ground On Affordable Housing Addition In North Tulsa

Developers will break ground this week on a new affordable housing addition in North Tulsa.

It may not look like much now, but in the next few months the land will transform into a new neighborhood and it's the first of its kind on this side of Tulsa.

In less than a year, 14 all-brick, customizable homes will fill a lot at the intersection of Kenosha and Virgin Street.

"We are really excited for these homes, they are pretty historic for North Tulsa, this is the largest new construction project in quite honestly, decades," said Capital Homes Project Liaison Sofia Noshay.

The Tulsa Development Authority partnered with Capital Homes to create Ogan's Circle.

"It will include all granite counter tops, custom cabinetry, and the houses are three to four bedrooms and they all start in the 140s," Noshay said.

Noshay said the development could be a game-changer for North Tulsa.

"This area just has so much potential and it hasn't been given the attention that it maybe has needed," Noshay said.

The homes will be down the street from Lacey Park, just three miles from downtown Tulsa and close to Booker T. Washington and Carver Middle School.

"This area just needs more economic development to become sustainable," she said.

And the location isn't the only plus for Ogan's Circle homeowners.

TDA is discounting some of the lot prices and Capital Homes is going to help with closing costs.

OC Walker is the Executive Director of the Tulsa Development Authority.

He said affordable, quality, housing, is the key to revitalizing North Tulsa.

"This partnership is just a way to help more citizens become homeowners instead of home renters," Walker said.

And the finish line is right around the corner.

"To get to this point, this stage where we actually see dirt turning and sticks going up in the air, and development happening...that is exactly what we want for our town," Walker said. "I think this is just a great win, win for the entire city."

Public meetings are scheduled for the next few weeks but those dates have not been decided yet.

Stay with News On 6 for updates on when those meetings are announced.