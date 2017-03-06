Developers To Break Ground On Affordable Housing Addition In Nor - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

Developers To Break Ground On Affordable Housing Addition In North Tulsa

Posted: Updated:
TULSA, Oklahoma -

Developers will break ground this week on a new affordable housing addition in North Tulsa.

It may not look like much now, but in the next few months the land will transform into a new neighborhood and it's the first of its kind on this side of Tulsa.

In less than a year, 14 all-brick, customizable homes will fill a lot at the intersection of Kenosha and Virgin Street.

"We are really excited for these homes, they are pretty historic for North Tulsa, this is the largest new construction project in quite honestly, decades," said Capital Homes Project Liaison Sofia Noshay.

The Tulsa Development Authority partnered with Capital Homes to create Ogan's Circle.

"It will include all granite counter tops, custom cabinetry, and the houses are three to four bedrooms and they all start in the 140s," Noshay said.

Noshay said the development could be a game-changer for North Tulsa.

"This area just has so much potential and it hasn't been given the attention that it maybe has needed," Noshay said.

The homes will be down the street from Lacey Park, just three miles from downtown Tulsa and close to Booker T. Washington and Carver Middle School.

"This area just needs more economic development to become sustainable," she said.

And the location isn't the only plus for Ogan's Circle homeowners.

TDA is discounting some of the lot prices and Capital Homes is going to help with closing costs.

OC Walker is the Executive Director of the Tulsa Development Authority.

He said affordable, quality, housing, is the key to revitalizing North Tulsa. 

"This partnership is just a way to help more citizens become homeowners instead of home renters," Walker said.

And the finish line is right around the corner.

"To get to this point, this stage where we actually see dirt turning and sticks going up in the air, and development happening...that is exactly what we want for our town," Walker said. "I think this is just a  great win, win for the entire city."

Public meetings are scheduled for the next few weeks but those dates have not been decided yet.

Stay with News On 6 for updates on when those meetings are announced.

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.