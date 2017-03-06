Okmulgee County Storm Spotters Prepare For Severe Weather Season - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

Okmulgee County Storm Spotters Prepare For Severe Weather Season

Posted: Updated:
Anyone is welcome to go to the classes, but it's required for the Okmulgee County Emergency Management's 12 storm spotters. Anyone is welcome to go to the classes, but it's required for the Okmulgee County Emergency Management's 12 storm spotters.
Emergency management said Monday’s powerful winds knocked a tree down; it hit the power lines and started the fire. Emergency management said Monday’s powerful winds knocked a tree down; it hit the power lines and started the fire.
Okmulgee County Emergency Management Director Tim Craighton. Okmulgee County Emergency Management Director Tim Craighton.
OKMULGEE COUNTY, Oklahoma -

Every year, storm spotters in our area go through a training class to prepare for severe weather season. They review important safety tips and new technology.

Anyone is welcome to go to the classes, but it's required for the Okmulgee County Emergency Management's 12 storm spotters.

"The memorable one for Okmulgee County is the Morris tornado in ‘84 and the devastation it caused, the lives it took," said Okmulgee County Emergency Management Director Tim Craighton.

He said Monday night spotters will study different kinds of clouds and learn about any new technology the National Weather Service is using.

And, Craighton said, spotters can never have enough reminders about safety.

"Is that they always, always, always have an escape route,” he said. “You don't park on dead ends, you don't park on one-way roads."

During severe weather, spotters are sent out to several vantage points throughout the county, including one on Highway 75, where you can see for about eight miles.

Craighton said, "And I can see smoke, so we're gonna have to get our act together and get out of here."

He quickly let Wilson firefighters know what he saw and got to the scene.

Emergency management said Monday’s powerful winds knocked a tree down; it hit the power lines and started the fire.

3/6/2017 Related Story: Firefighters Battle Wildfires In Okmulgee County

Okmulgee County resident Tim Ridgeway said, "I just saw all this burned, and the fire moving down towards the house down to the north of me."

Firefighters used leaf blowers to contain the fire while waiting for PSO crews to turn off the power.

"These guys did a great job putting that fire out. I was really proud of them," Ridgeway said.

Craighton said emergency responders and spotters are proud to help, but they want to be as prepared as possible - so whether it’s a tornado, flooding, hail or wind, they'll be ready.

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.