Okmulgee County Storm Spotters Prepare For Severe Weather Season

Anyone is welcome to go to the classes, but it's required for the Okmulgee County Emergency Management's 12 storm spotters.

Every year, storm spotters in our area go through a training class to prepare for severe weather season. They review important safety tips and new technology.

"The memorable one for Okmulgee County is the Morris tornado in ‘84 and the devastation it caused, the lives it took," said Okmulgee County Emergency Management Director Tim Craighton.

He said Monday night spotters will study different kinds of clouds and learn about any new technology the National Weather Service is using.

And, Craighton said, spotters can never have enough reminders about safety.

"Is that they always, always, always have an escape route,” he said. “You don't park on dead ends, you don't park on one-way roads."

During severe weather, spotters are sent out to several vantage points throughout the county, including one on Highway 75, where you can see for about eight miles.

Craighton said, "And I can see smoke, so we're gonna have to get our act together and get out of here."

He quickly let Wilson firefighters know what he saw and got to the scene.

Emergency management said Monday’s powerful winds knocked a tree down; it hit the power lines and started the fire.

Okmulgee County resident Tim Ridgeway said, "I just saw all this burned, and the fire moving down towards the house down to the north of me."

Firefighters used leaf blowers to contain the fire while waiting for PSO crews to turn off the power.

"These guys did a great job putting that fire out. I was really proud of them," Ridgeway said.

Craighton said emergency responders and spotters are proud to help, but they want to be as prepared as possible - so whether it’s a tornado, flooding, hail or wind, they'll be ready.