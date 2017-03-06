Search Continues For Man Suspected Of Murder; Verdigris Schools - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News: Crime

Search Continues For Man Suspected Of Murder; Verdigris Schools Cancel Class

Posted: Updated:
By: Elizabeth Beaubien, News On 6
Police said 30-year-old Brian Benedict killed his father in the family home Sunday night between 9:00 and 9:30 then ran off. Police said 30-year-old Brian Benedict killed his father in the family home Sunday night between 9:00 and 9:30 then ran off.
VERDIGRIS, Oklahoma -

There's still no sign of a Verdigris man wanted for first-degree murder.

Police said 30-year-old Brian Benedict killed his father in the family home Sunday night between 9:00 and 9:30 then ran off.

3/6/2017 Related Story: Police Continue Searching For Verdigris Man Suspected Of Killing His Father

The Verdigris community is worried that the man wanted for killing his father is still nearby.

Rogers Country Sheriff's deputies got a tip Benedict was hiding in an abandoned house, but after an extensive search there was no sign of him.

There is still heavy police presence in front of the Benedict home, as they believe he could still be in the area.

One neighbors said she was uneasy around Benedict and didn't want her grandchildren near him. Others said they're worried for their safety and want Benedict behind bars as soon as possible.

Benedict is known to carry a yellow fanny pack, and police say he is likely armed and dangerous and the public needs to be cautious.

If you see him, call 911 or the Rogers Country Sheriff’s Office.

Due to the continued search, Verdigris Public Schools canceled class for Tuesday. The district, however, did say if circumstances change classes could resume.

Special Features

Bridge Tracker

How safe are Oklahoma?s bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

Fallen Heroes

The News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on The News On 6? Find it here!

Murrah Bombing Timeline

Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Featured on NewsOn6.com

  • Cold Cases

    Join Lori and local homicide detectives as they search for Cold Case clues.

  • Crime Survival Guide

    What can you do to survive a crime? Find advice for personal safety here.

  • Links

    Looking for a website you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.