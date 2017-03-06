Search Continues For Man Suspected Of Murder; Verdigris Schools Cancel Class

Police said 30-year-old Brian Benedict killed his father in the family home Sunday night between 9:00 and 9:30 then ran off.

There's still no sign of a Verdigris man wanted for first-degree murder.

The Verdigris community is worried that the man wanted for killing his father is still nearby.

Rogers Country Sheriff's deputies got a tip Benedict was hiding in an abandoned house, but after an extensive search there was no sign of him.

There is still heavy police presence in front of the Benedict home, as they believe he could still be in the area.

One neighbors said she was uneasy around Benedict and didn't want her grandchildren near him. Others said they're worried for their safety and want Benedict behind bars as soon as possible.

Benedict is known to carry a yellow fanny pack, and police say he is likely armed and dangerous and the public needs to be cautious.

If you see him, call 911 or the Rogers Country Sheriff’s Office.

Due to the continued search, Verdigris Public Schools canceled class for Tuesday. The district, however, did say if circumstances change classes could resume.