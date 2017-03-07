Oklahoma Fire Danger Issues Remain - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Oklahoma Fire Danger Issues Remain

Posted: Updated:
By: Alan Crone, News On 6 Weather
Bio
Connect
Biography
Alan Crone Alan Crone
TULSA, Oklahoma -

The front is zipping across southeastern Oklahoma early this morning taking the storms and severe weather threats out of the state.   This morning’s discussion will not contain any information regarding any severe weather reports from last night, etc.   We’ll utilize this morning’s time with forecast information for the next few days.  

Weather Alerts

s the front is now south of the area, northwest winds and cooler air will remain for this afternoon with mostly sunny and dry conditions across the entire state.   Very low humidity this afternoon combined with the dry vegetation and northwest winds will create some elevated to near critical fire spread conditions today with afternoon highs moving into the mid to upper 60s.  Red Flag warnings may be required for part of the area.

WARN Interactive Radar

Later tonight mostly clear sky and light winds will allow Wednesday morning lows dropping into the lower or mid 30's and afternoon highs in the lower 70's along with sunshine.   South winds will return Wednesday from 15 to 28 mph with increasing fire spread issues.  Another Red Flag warning day may be required.

Stay Connected With The News On 6

Thursday into Friday, the boundary currently to our south, may lift northward as a warm front.   This boundary may be positioned across part of southern OK Thursday into Friday morning as a fast-moving upper level wave begins to near our region.   A few storms may be possible.   This boundary may reside near the area Friday night into Saturday morning as yet a stronger fast moving vort in the upper flow approaches the state.   Most data support a surface low developing along the wave across northern OK and ejecting to the east or northeast Saturday afternoon or evening with a round of storms possible for some locations Saturday morning across northern OK and Saturday evening across the southern sections of the state.   This boundary will move into north TX by Sunday morning with highs Sunday and Monday into the 60's.   The exact positioning of the surface features may still change.  And our forecast probabilities may change some between now and this weekend. 

Thanks for reading the abbreviated version of the Tuesday morning weather discussion and blog.

Have a super great day!

Alan Crone

  • Travis Meyer's BlogMore>>

  • What A Storm!

    What A Storm!

    Well that was one wild 10 day runs with Oklahoma weather! Record snow of 27" @ Spavinaw and a record state low of -31 in Nowata.More >>
    Well that was one wild 10 day runs with Oklahoma weather! Record snow of 27" @ Spavinaw and a record state low of -31 in Nowata.More >>

  • SHORT COLD BLAST THIS TIME

    SHORT COLD BLAST THIS TIME

    Our strong, but little, storm system that brought cold rain, wind and falling temperatures to Green Country is moving out.More >>
    Our strong, but little, storm system that brought cold rain, wind and falling temperatures to Green Country is moving out.More >>

  • Alan Crone's BlogMore>>

  • Mild Weekend Ahead For Eastern Oklahoma

    Mild Weekend Ahead For Eastern Oklahoma

    Our basic forecasting philosophy for the next few days remain unchanged from the previous few days.   No major storm systems will impact our area and we’ll experience a gradual warming trend basically through the next 7 days. 

    More >>

    Our basic forecasting philosophy for the next few days remain unchanged from the previous few days.   No major storm systems will impact our area and we’ll experience a gradual warming trend basically through the next 7 days. 

    More >>

  • Pleasant Weather Continues For Eastern Oklahoma

    Pleasant Weather Continues For Eastern Oklahoma

    Super-great-awesome-pre-fall weather continues.   That pretty much sums it up.   But, of course, there will be a few small wrinkles to deal with over the next 7 days.   

    More >>

    Super-great-awesome-pre-fall weather continues.   That pretty much sums it up.   But, of course, there will be a few small wrinkles to deal with over the next 7 days.   

    More >>

Special Features

Bus Stop Forecast

Wondering if you’ll need rain gear for you morning bus trip or afternoon ride home? Ask Alan!

Weather 101

Learn more about weather events that affect Oklahomans

Radars

See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Featured on NewsOn6.com

  • Radars

    See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

  • Osage SkyNews 6

    When there is breaking news across the state Osage SkyNews 6 can be first on the scene.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.