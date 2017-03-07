Oklahoma Fire Danger Issues Remain

The front is zipping across southeastern Oklahoma early this morning taking the storms and severe weather threats out of the state. This morning’s discussion will not contain any information regarding any severe weather reports from last night, etc. We’ll utilize this morning’s time with forecast information for the next few days.

s the front is now south of the area, northwest winds and cooler air will remain for this afternoon with mostly sunny and dry conditions across the entire state. Very low humidity this afternoon combined with the dry vegetation and northwest winds will create some elevated to near critical fire spread conditions today with afternoon highs moving into the mid to upper 60s. Red Flag warnings may be required for part of the area.

Later tonight mostly clear sky and light winds will allow Wednesday morning lows dropping into the lower or mid 30's and afternoon highs in the lower 70's along with sunshine. South winds will return Wednesday from 15 to 28 mph with increasing fire spread issues. Another Red Flag warning day may be required.

Thursday into Friday, the boundary currently to our south, may lift northward as a warm front. This boundary may be positioned across part of southern OK Thursday into Friday morning as a fast-moving upper level wave begins to near our region. A few storms may be possible. This boundary may reside near the area Friday night into Saturday morning as yet a stronger fast moving vort in the upper flow approaches the state. Most data support a surface low developing along the wave across northern OK and ejecting to the east or northeast Saturday afternoon or evening with a round of storms possible for some locations Saturday morning across northern OK and Saturday evening across the southern sections of the state. This boundary will move into north TX by Sunday morning with highs Sunday and Monday into the 60's. The exact positioning of the surface features may still change. And our forecast probabilities may change some between now and this weekend.

Thanks for reading the abbreviated version of the Tuesday morning weather discussion and blog.

Have a super great day!

Alan Crone