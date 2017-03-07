Crash Knocks Out Power In Turley

A car into a power pole late Monday has left hundreds in Turley without power.

The crash happened at 73rd Street North and Trenton just before 11:30 p.m.

The impact snapped the power pole in half knocking out power to a three mile area in Turley.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says the driver of the car ran away after the crash.

Public Service Company of Oklahoma has workers on scene in Turley working to restore power.