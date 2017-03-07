NWS Confirms EF1 Tornado In Adair County Monday Night - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

NWS Confirms EF1 Tornado In Adair County Monday Night

KFSM photo KFSM photo
TULSA, Oklahoma -

Green Country woke up Tuesday to damage from Monday night's storms.

News On 6 has received reports of damage in the community of Greasy in Adair County.

Tuesday, the National Weather Serviced released a preliminary rating of an EF1 tornado that hit the area around 9:45 Monday evening with maximum winds between 90 and 100 miles per hour.

Northeast Rural Electric Cooperative outage information

Public Service Company outage information

In Tulsa, the Woodland East Animal Hospital near 61st and Mingo suffered damage to its roof as the storms moved through.

Also, a driver slammed into a tree that had fallen across the road at 28th and Peoria.  Police say the car was damaged by the driver wasn't hurt. 

In Owasso, power lines along 145th East Avenue between 106th Street North and Highway 20 were damaged.

If you have pictures of any damage in your area, please post on News On 6's Facebook page.

