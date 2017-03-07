NWS Confirms EF1 Tornado In Adair County Monday Night

Green Country woke up Tuesday to damage from Monday night's storms.

News On 6 has received reports of damage in the community of Greasy in Adair County.

Tuesday, the National Weather Serviced released a preliminary rating of an EF1 tornado that hit the area around 9:45 Monday evening with maximum winds between 90 and 100 miles per hour.

Greasy Tornado



Prelim Rating: EF1

Max Winds: 90-100 mph Beginning Time: 9:45 PM#okwx — NWS Tulsa (@NWStulsa) March 7, 2017

In Tulsa, the Woodland East Animal Hospital near 61st and Mingo suffered damage to its roof as the storms moved through.

Also, a driver slammed into a tree that had fallen across the road at 28th and Peoria. Police say the car was damaged by the driver wasn't hurt.

In Owasso, power lines along 145th East Avenue between 106th Street North and Highway 20 were damaged.

