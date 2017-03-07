Tulsa Mom Arrested For Child Endangerment

A Tulsa woman is in jail for child endangerment after police were called to remove her from a hotel room. Police say they were called to the Red Roof Inn near Sheridan and Admiral Monday.

Hotel staff called the police and told them Tonya Williamson refused to pay for her room, and it had been an ongoing issue. Officers went into the room and could see Tonya Williamson and two small kids inside, records show.

She refused to unlatch the door and told police they would have to kick the door in, the arrest report states. The officer said the hotel manager requested the officer make entry, so they pushed the door open.

Officers said they found several glass pipes and butane canisters scattered throughout the room and a glass vial with a white substance inside. Police say Williamson told them she had used meth in the room earlier in the day.

The children were taken into DHS custody and Williamson was arrested. The 42-year-old woman was booked on complaints of child endangerment (two counts), possession of a controlled drug, possession of drug paraphernalia, obstructing an officer and resisting arrest.

Her bond is set at $53,750, and records show a court date of March 13, 2017.