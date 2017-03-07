County Official: Nowata County Sheriff Rick Miller Resigns

Nowata County Sheriff Rick Miller has resigned, according County Commissioner Bud Frost.

Frost says Miller submitted his resignation letter to the county clerk Monday. In that letter, Frost said Miller cited "stress" as the reason for his resignation.

Rick Miller has been Nowata County's sheriff for about two years, Frost said.

This is the third resignation at the sheriff's office in the past week.

Last Tuesday, February 28th, Sheriff Miller confirmed the resignations of the Undersheriff and jail administrator. The two are brothers, and Sheriff Rick Miller told News On 6 they resigned to spend more time on their ranch in Kansas.

Frost says the county commissioners will have to appoint Rick Miller's replacement. He says that meeting is scheduled for Monday, March 13th.